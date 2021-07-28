Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.37. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $24.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.65 to $16.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $283.19. 539,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,473. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

