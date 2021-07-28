Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MELI traded up $56.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,636.84. 26,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,469. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,279.96 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 78.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.