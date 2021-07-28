Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $411.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.60 million and the highest is $417.80 million. PTC reported sales of $351.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.