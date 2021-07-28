Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

