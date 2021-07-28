Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.32. 444,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.41. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $342.86.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

