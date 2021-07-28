Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sientra by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

