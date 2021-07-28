Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $505.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.48 million and the highest is $572.29 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

