Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.35. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.