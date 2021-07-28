Zacks: Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). DZS posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. DZS has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DZS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

