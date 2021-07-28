Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

GD stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $195.39. 24,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

