Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

CASH stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

