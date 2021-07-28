Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 1,461,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

