Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sientra by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

