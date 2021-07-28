Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $724.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.70 million and the lowest is $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

