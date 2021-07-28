Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $724.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.70 million and the lowest is $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.