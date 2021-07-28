Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report sales of $451.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $452.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $334.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.16. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

