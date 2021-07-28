ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $863.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $863.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00259656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00116690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00140648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,262,133 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.