Zeepin Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $376,462.72 and approximately $56,342.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

