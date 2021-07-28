Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00116058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00138584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 152.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

