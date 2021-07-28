Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 17,303 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

