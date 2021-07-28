Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $865.04 million and $84.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00271745 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00760916 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,830,547,681 coins and its circulating supply is 11,539,080,528 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.