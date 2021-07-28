Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.