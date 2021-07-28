Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.