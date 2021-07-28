ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.41. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 86,234 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

