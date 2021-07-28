ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,808,042.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $8,808,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $6,461,979.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $3,286,512.08.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,352.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

