ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $61,058.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

