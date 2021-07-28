ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

