ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $83,954.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

