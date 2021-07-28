Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Up 12.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.82. 3,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

