-$0.06 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

