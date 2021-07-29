-$0.09 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 59.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Geron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,166. Geron has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

