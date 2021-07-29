-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Savara reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

