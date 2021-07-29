$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. 6,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,907. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

