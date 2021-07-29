-$0.15 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

