-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

