$0.21 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. SP Plus reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $727.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SP Plus by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.