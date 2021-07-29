-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The ExOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The ExOne by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.