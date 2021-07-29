$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Paylocity stock opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

