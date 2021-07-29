$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. FOX posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 2,858,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,181. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

