-$0.66 EPS Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,800. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

OM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

