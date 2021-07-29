$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.82. 46,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

