$0.86 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.