$0.93 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Forward Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,871. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

