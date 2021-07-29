$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

