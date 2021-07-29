$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $8.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

