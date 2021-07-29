$1.15 EPS Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 360,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.02. Life Storage has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.