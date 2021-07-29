$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

