$106.33 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce $106.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.27 million and the lowest is $103.40 million. iStar reported sales of $96.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $422.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $426.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $364.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $383.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iStar by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iStar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in iStar by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in iStar by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

