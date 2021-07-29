1,150,998 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,150,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Amazon.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,613.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,450.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.