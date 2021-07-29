1,150,998 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,150,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Amazon.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,613.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,450.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

