$121.64 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $121.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $534.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $742.81 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -345.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

