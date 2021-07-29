12,245 Shares in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.14. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $102.74.

